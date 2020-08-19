The qualifying deadline for both District 5 School Board Representative and Itawamba County Prosecuting Attorney is Sept. 4, just two weeks away.
Anyone seeking the position of District 5 School Board Representative must be a registered voter, have a high school diploma or the equivalent, and have resided in the district for two years prior to Nov. 3, 2020.
The candidate must also have a petition signed by at least 50 registered voters from their district.
School board members serve six-year terms. Elections for those positions are staggered, with board elections set every two years. Districts 1 and 2 will hold elections in 2022, and Districts 3 and 4 will be held in 2024. There is no fee for qualifying.
Tony Wallace currently holds the position in District 5. As of Wednesday afternoon, he had not yet qualified for reelection.
If no one seeks the position, the Itawamba County School Board will appoint a new board member themselves.
Anyone seeking the position of Prosecuting Attorney must be a registered voter, be a licensed and practicing attorney and have lived in the county for two years prior to Nov. 3, 2020.
They must also have a petition signed by at least 50 registered voters and pay a fee of $100 when qualifying.
Kelby Comer was named Itawamba County’s temporary prosecuting attorney in March by the Itawamba County Board of Supervisors. Comer replaced Chip Mills, who was appointed by Gov. Tate Reeves to serve as 1st Circuit Court District Judge.
Comer currently lives in Itawamba County, but does not meet the two-year resident requirement. If no one else qualifies for the November election, the board has the authority to appoint Comer to the position.
The qualifying deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 4.
Itawamba County Circuit Clerk Carol Gates asks that all petitions be turned in as soon as possible prior to the 5 p.m. deadline date so that signatures may be verified and certified.
For more information, call 662-862-3511.