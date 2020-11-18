More than 500 North Mississippi Medicare Part D participants who have received free counseling in selecting the best drug plan to meet their individual needs are saving $800 annually in prescription medicine costs. Facing a December 7 deadline to change insurance providers, Medicare recipients should seek out qualified counselors who are available to assist them.
County Supervisors in Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, and Union Counties along with Three Rivers Planning and Development District and the Mississippi Department of Aging and Adult Services are providing the counseling free.
Counselors are available at the ICDC Office in Fulton from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. weekdays, to assist Medicare Part D participants search the best option for themselves and even help them enroll on-the-spot if they prefer. Due to COVID-19, appointments must be made for counseling. Individuals can call 662-669-0825 for assistance. Mask are required to enter the building.
Participants are asked to bring their Medicare card and list of prescriptions. The counseling usually takes about 30 minutes. Historically, about 80% of persons making a comparison find a less expensive plan.