Itawamba County schools will wrap up its popular Pack the Bus food drive later this week.
The annual drive kicked off on Jan. 21. Students have through this Friday, Jan. 31, to bring nonperishable canned goods to their schools. The items collected will be split between Itawamba County’s two food pantries: Fulton Food Pantry and Mantachie-based Food Pantry West.
The program challenges students across the county to collect enough canned goods to pack a school bus or even two. The school that brings in the most poundage per student and overall food weight get to claim one of two unique trophies … each with a can of food as a topper … and bragging rights.
One trophy recognizes the weight of donated food per student; the other recognizes the school with the most overall weight.
Marie Rogers, Executive Director of the MSU-Itawamba Extension Service, which organizes the program, told The Times the program is one they look forward to working with each year.
“Pack the Bus has been a part of the Extension office for many years,” she said. “We are excited to continue working with the schools to support the food pantries.”
Rogers noted that donations need to be nonperishable canned goods only, no water.
In Dec. 2018, Tremont Attendance Center took home the trophy for weight per student. When averaged, each of the school’s 320 students netted 12.9 pounds of food. Overall, Itawamba County schools collected more than 36,000 pounds of food during the last drive.
For more information on Pack the Bus food drive, call 662-862-3201.