The deadline is fast approaching for Itawamba County homeowners to take advantage of homestead exemption credits. This year the deadline to file falls on March 31 at 5 p.m.
Homestead exemptions allow homeowners to reduce the property taxes they must pay each year and for those who already have the exemption it automatically renews each year as long as nothing has changed from the previous year and there’s no need to refile.
The deadline for homeowners to file for their homestead exemption is usually April 1, but because that date falls on a Saturday this year, homeowners will need to file with the tax assessor’s office March 31. Tami Beane, Itawamba County Tax Assessor, said her office is attempting to identify those who may be eligible.
“Right now we’re texting folks. We’ve already sent them a letter to try and get them in before that March 31 deadline,” Beane said. “If they’ve bought extra land, I try and give them an update, if they’ve gotten married, I try and give them an update.”
Homestead exemptions are available to any homeowner that occupies the home as their primary residence and buys vehicle tags in the county. But the exemptions aren’t automatically given, Beane said. Owners must apply for the exemption and as long as nothing has changed from the previous year, it automatically renews to the next year.
Changes that require you to update your exemption include:
• Getting married or divorced
• Turning 65 by Jan. 1, 2023
• Becoming 100 percent disabled by Jan. 1, 2023
• Building and occupying a new home by Jan. 1, 2023
• A 100 percent disabled American veteran
• Purchased and occupied a home by Jan. 1, 2023
• Acquired additional land that would qualify for homestead
Currently Itawamba Clounty has 6,467 homeowners that are receiving homestead exemption credits, according to the Tax Assessor’s Office. Of those, 85 are receiving the special exemption for 100 percent disabled American Veterans, and exemption that exempts those that qualify from Ad Valorem taxes. “We went from five to 85 since it was enacted in 2015,” Beane added.
Nearly 3,000 homewoners are getting a special exemption due to being 65 or older. The exemption allows the first $75,000 of true value to be exempt from property taxes. The remaining 3,389 homeowners get the regular homestead credit, not to exceed $300, depending on value of homestead property.
“I expect to do about 600 (applications) this year, new homes, people that have bought homes, people that have bought extra land adjoining their home,” Beane said. Those applications go to the board of supervisors by June 1 for local approval. From there they go to the department of revenue in Jackson before eventually being added to the Itawamba homestead rolls.
“Each year we do a homestead roll that shows everybody in the county that is getting some form of homestead exemption and there will be over 6,000 people on that roll this year,” Beane added.
