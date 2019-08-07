Fall brings the beginning of youth soccer season in Fulton and pee-wee football in the county.
Tomorrow is the deadline to register to play pee-wee football at Mantachie. The program isn’t limited to Mantachie Attendance Center students, but participants must be between the ages of 7 and 12. The fee is $100 with practices at Carter Field on Mondays and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. Their season begins with their Jamboree on Aug. 24 at home.
Soccer registration in Fulton is now open. Boys or girls ages 4-12 can play in the city’s league. The cost is $35 by the deadline of Sept. 6 and $40 if signed up after the deadline. No forms will be accepted after Sept. 13.
Athletes will need to provide their own shin guards and there will be a soccer clinic for players and coaches on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Fulton City Park fields.