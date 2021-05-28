Itawamba Agricultural High School's Cameron Deaton and Mantachie High School's Patrick Mangels will represent their schools and Itawamba county Saturday in an All-Star game in Corinth.
The game is sponsored by the Northeast Mississippi Coaches Association for Better Baseball. The seniors were selected after helping lead their teams to the playoffs this season.
Mangels has been the starting catcher for the Mustangs for several seasons and his solid play behind the plate and as a hitter earned him a place on the 1-2A All-Division first team.
Deaton plays multiple positions, including pitcher, and his power at the plate made him an important part of the Indians' lineup. Deaton was a second team 2-4A All-Division selection.