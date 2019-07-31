Decoration day dates

Mantachie’s Stephens Cemetery is far from the only graveyard with an upcoming Memorial or Decoration Day. The following is a list of cemeteries with upcoming Decoration Day events. The list was compiled via information provided by The Times readers via Facebook.

August 3 – Wiygul

Cemetery, Mount Zion, Clover Ridge Cemetery

August 4 – Fairview Baptist, Sandy Springs, Stephens Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Methodist (Tremont), Union Grove, Bounds, New Chapel, Gum Church of Christ

August 10 – Butler, Burntfields

August 11 – Walton Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Baptist, New Salem, Carolina, Mount Gilead

August 18 – Keyes

Cemetery

August 24 – Salem

August 25 – Friendship, Mantachie, Mount Vernon Baptist

September 1 – Benefield

October 6 – Asbury

