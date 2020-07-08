In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, some churches and cemetery committees are making changes to their long-established Decoration Day traditions.
Dorsey Memorial Cemetery cancelled its Memorial Day services entirely. Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Tremont cancelled their service in May and held only the grave decoration portion of their yearly gathering. New Home Baptist Church on Clay-Tilden Road will hold its traditional services on July 12, but will refrain from having a potluck meal.
Bourland Cemetery in the Cardsville Community is one of the latest to announce a change in their annual event, which typically involves a lot of fanfare besides the traditional decorating of gravesides.
This year, however, out of concerns for the safety of participants, organizers are scaling back the event significantly.
“We won’t be having a speaker or lunch this year or our potluck lunch,” Rusty Loden, who serves on the cemetery’s committee said. “We’re doing what we feel is in the best interest of all.”
Loden said they will still host the traditional decorating of the graves, the heart of such events.
As one of the last descendants of the Bourland family living in Itawamba County, his wife, Ann, said they will have someone on-site to accept donations as individuals drop by.
“On July 18 and 19 we will be under the shade tree taking donations as we always are,” Ann Loden said. “We will have portable restrooms and we will have the financial report available.”
Established in the 1800s, Bourland Cemetery grounds have undergone many renovations in the last several years. Loden said the donations are necessary to keep the grounds and cemetery in shape.
“We have done a lot of work in the last couple of years, especially to the pavilion,” she said. “We hope people will still come by although it’s not going to be the way it normally would.
For many church- and community-based cemeteries throughout the South, August is known for “Decoration Day” or “Memorial Day” ceremonies. Itawamba County is no stranger to the time-honored tradition of clearing graves, placing fresh flowers and gathering for a meal on the grounds. The custom dates back decades.
Traditionally a two-day-long event that dates back decades, donations are typically taken at the cemetery site as individuals visit the graves of loved ones. Most of the events have a speaker for the services held on Sunday, followed by a meal or “dinner on the grounds.”
Ann Loden said she hopes this will be the only year to forego some time-honored traditions and will be a onetime occurrence.
“This is just temporary in light of everything that’s going on,” she said. “We hope everything gets back to being close to normal next year.”