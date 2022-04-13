Friendship United Methodist Church sits on a hill in the Friendship community just north of Interstate-22 in the western part of Itawamba county. The church is so close to the four-lane that one can hear the larger vehicles as they pass. However, it predates the four-lane by almost 100 years, and while the building may have changed, the church itself has been meeting at the same location since 1892.
The church’s early formation was in 1890 when a group of Mormans helped establish places of worship throughout north Mississippi. In the beginning, Friendship first met at Moore hill, and the church moved to a school building on the Nanney place and before the year was out, the church with pastor John Shelby adopted the name Friendship Methodist Church. Friendship moved to its current location in 1892 when land was donated by P.O. Stovall for the building of a sanctuary.
Friendship was added to the Fulton charge in 1893, and was one of five churches on the charge. In the United Methodist church, a charge is a church or a group of churches under the leadership of a single senior pastor. The number of churches on a charge will vary. For example, when Friendship was on the Fulton charge, there were five churches under one senior pastor. The Friendship charge currently includes two churches. By 1917, a larger building was needed and built with wings to the east and west side added in 1928. There is a substantial number of families who have been involved in the church since it began. Part of that list includes: Stovall, Strange, Leathers, Ewing, Lesley, Comer, Senter, Loden, Riley, Sheffield, Loague, Christian, Beane and Bennett.
Longtime church secretary Gladys Riley wrote about the early members of the congregation.
“As we think of personal testimonies and those whose lives were such a beautiful testimony for the Lord, we can’t forget those years knowing the spirit-filled lives of our ancestors filled the pews and lighted the way.”
The current church was built in 1950, and the cemetery was added in the same year.
Before 1951, the congregation met for afternoon services but in that year the services began to be held in the morning after a change by the pastor over the Fulton charge. Selma Beane, a lifelong member at Friendship, explained how services were held in the early years of her life while on the Fulton charge.
“We had a service twice a month on Sunday afternoon, but we had Sunday School every Sunday.”
Five years later in 1956, Friendship was moved from the charge they had been on for over 50 years and was moved to the Mooreville charge, but that stay didn’t last long. One year later, in 1957, Friendship was given a charge of four churches. An addition was made to the church building in 1962.
Ties to the past can be found within the sanctuary at Friendship whether it be the altar, pulpit and furniture at the front of the room built by member Marvin York or the names on various plaques at the back of the sanctuary that names members who have helped with specific improvements over the decades.
“My great uncle Marvin York had a woodworking shop, and he made all that furniture for the church,” Beane said when discussing past members of the church. Some of the families who
A church history was written in 1978 by Gladys Riley, Pastor J.S. Johnson and assistant secretary Judy C. Riley. The work gives a history of the church complete with a list of former pastors, Sunday school superintendents, members of the congregation who became pastors as well as poems and submissions from Marie Moore, Dewdrop Beene, Judy C. Riley and Ripple Lesley.
Dovie Shumpert wrote about Friendship,
“The glory of Friendship Church is the spiritual inspiration that comes to us when we see the value of people believing in us, pulling for us and trusting us to the uttermost, All this lifts our sagging spirit when we know the people of our church care and are deeply concerned about us.”
Since the history was written, Friendship has seen pastors come and go, as is the way in the United Methodist denomination, but they continue their mission to live their lives “dedicated to the service of the Lord.” The same goal as those who helped establish the church back in 1890. Beane expressed what the church strives to be for the community, county and beyond.
“We wanted to be a good church and to continue to be a good church.”