All season Itawamba Agricultural High School has relied on their strong defense. Coming into the first round playoff matchup with Leake Central, IAHS had 36 takeaways. They added four to their season total Friday night and advanced to the second round in the process.
The offense started slow, but junior Gavin Freeman gave the Indians good field position after a fumble recovery. Sophomore quarterback Ty Davis hit junior Tae Chandler for a 25-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Indian lead. Another Gator fumble, stripped by senior Wade Cannon and recovered by junior Marquion Green, set up sophomore Isaac Smith for a 7-yard rush touchdown, and a 14-0 Indian lead. Davis and Chandler connected once again in the opening minutes of the second half for a 50-yard strike that resulted in a touchdown, giving the Indians a 20-0 lead. Smith scored on the ground again in the third quarter to put IAHS up 27-6. Sophomore Aaron Shook ended the scoring for the Indians when he blocked and recovered a punt in the endzone.
IAHS walked off the field with a 34-18 victory and kept their season alive.
"I'm really proud of our guys. They played hard and did a great job of finding ways to win this game," IAHS head coach Clint Hoots said of his team's win. "Each week is tough in the playoffs, and you have to bring your best game; our players and coaches did a great job."
Top Performers:
- Isaac Smith had 172 yards of total offense, 129 yards on the ground and two touchdowns
- Tae Chandler had 104 yards and two touchdowns.
- Ty Davis was 7-13 for 158 yards two touchdowns and two interceptions.
- The entire IAHS defense. They held the Gators scoreless until midway in the 3rd, along with holding the Gators to 162 yards of total offense.
Looking Ahead:
The Indians will travel to Clarksdale next Friday for a 2nd round playoff matchup looking for a little redemption. The Wildcats eliminated the Indians in 2018.