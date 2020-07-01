Robbed of their final nine weeks of school by a global pandemic, 216 students from across Itawamba County finally donned their caps and gowns and stepped across the stage in three separate high school graduation ceremonies, last week.
Itawamba Agricultural, Mantachie, and Tremont high schools each hosted individual graduation ceremonies at their respective schools more than a month after they were originally scheduled.
The school district asked attendees to follow strict social distancing guidelines to help prevent the potential spread of the virus COVID-19 during the crowded ceremonies. Only six guests were allowed to attend per student, limiting the crowd size. In keeping with CDC guidelines, family members were seated together with each group spaced 6 feet apart. Graduates were also seated according to the precept.
Slightly delayed by a passing thunderstorm, Itawamba Agricultural High School held their 99th commencement ceremony Thursday night at the IAHS Football Stadium. Faculty members hurriedly dried the seating before the students entered the field.
Senior Class President, Megan Basden welcomed guests and noted the unusualness of the event and the months leading up to it.
“To the Class of 2020, nobody else has a story quite like ours,” she said. “We must always remember the moments we had along the way and not focus on the ones we never got to have.”
In his commencement address, Balfour Award winner J.T. Johnson focused on the changing world he and his classmates have faced during their childhood and would continue to face.
“The Class of 2020 is no stranger to change. We entered our childhood during 9/11 and we are now closing our childhood with a pandemic,” he said. “Change is that weird aspect of life that is usually uncomfortable during the process, but ultimately worth it in the end.”
Droplets of rain fell again near the end of the ceremony, just as 123 students received their diplomas.
The rains held back as graduates of Mantachie High School strolled across their drenched football field on Friday. A faint haze drifted across the field as students made their way to their seats.
“I think it’s safe to say this has been the most unusual way to end a school year ever,” Principal Millie Wood told students. “You are the chosen class, the Class of 2020. You are the united class, the class during the pandemic, the class that the entire world has been pulling for over the past three months.”
Wood told the group this experience has made a way for you to move forward with purpose, vision, and hope.
Salutatorian Taylor Coker followed Wood, addressing her fellow graduates. She noted how the year hadn’t gone as expected.
“The night before the first day of our senior year, we were carefree as we carried out our senior plans,” she said. “Excited about our senior year, we could have never imagined it would end the way it did. Even though our senior year did not go as planned, that should not define us.”
Coker reminded her fellow graduates that even though they couldn’t control the events that happen around them, they can control the way they react.
An empty chair with a gown and yellow rose draped across it sat amid the group of graduates in recognition of Montana Roberts, who died in a car accident in 2013.
Superintendent Trae Wiygul confirmed 61 graduates of Mantachie High School at the close of the program.
On Saturday, Tremont High School honored 32 graduates in a ceremony inside the school’s gymnasium. As with the previous days’ ceremonies, organizers had put into place social distancing guidelines.
At the beginning of the commencement, Principal Dawn Rogers and Assistant Principal Brady Ramey presented awards earned by seniors. Award ceremonies honoring students earlier in the year were canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
“Class of 2020, the world has changed. If it’s going to get better, it’s going to be up to you,” Rogers told students. “You are no stranger to adversity. This tells me you were born to be resilient.
Salutatorian Trey Melson told his fellow graduates the past 13 years had been an adventure, filled with hills to climb and valleys to traverse.
“It isn’t exactly how we had planned graduation to go or how we had planned our final nine weeks of school,” he said. “Nevertheless, it’s the hand we got dealt, and we’ve got to make the best of it.”
Before their confirmation as graduates, each student chose a sunflower and presented it to a family member seated in the audience.
In late May, the school district held a series of graduation ceremonies for students with military obligations. Commencements for all schools were originally scheduled for May 23 at ICC’s Davis Event Center.