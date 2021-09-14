The Delta Health Alliance mobile unit will be on the Fulton Campus of Itawamba Community College at the entrance to Lambert Stadium from 3-7:30 p.m., Thursday (Sept. 16), to offer COVID-19 vaccinations. Participants will join those who have been vaccinated in an opportunity to be entered into a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship to ICC.
Those who have received at least one shot should bring their vaccination cards to enter the drawing, which will be at halftime of the ICC-Coahoma game, which begins at 6:30 p.m., according to Tyler Camp, chief of staff and special assistant to the president. The scholarship, which is provided by the Delta Health Alliance, is transferrable to a current or future ICC student.
“Itawamba Community College’s partnership in our Mississippi RIVER project is a great opportunity for students and their families to receive vaccines and to help the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Fulton native Dr. Karen Matthews, chief executive officer and president of the Delta Health Alliance.
All three vaccines will be available.
ICC will celebrate Heroes Night to honor past and current military members and healthcare professionals. Lt. Col. Sheldon Morris of Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas, Military Deputy Director at the Center for Army Profession and Leadership, ICC alumnus and former football player who will participate in the coin toss prior to the game, is senior advisor for the Delta Health Alliance.
“We are delighted to partner with Itawamba Community College in our effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 in and around the state,” Matthews said. “Our educational partners make a huge difference in our communities, and we look forward to joining together to put the health of our communities first.”
The Delta Health Alliance is an innovative partnership that binds together communities of the Mississippi Delta to improve the quality of life. Comprised of more than 40 programs focused on every stage of growth, DHA offers the tools, guidance and resources to meet the needs and challenges of those who call the Delta and surrounding area their home. DNA provides the ingredients to ensure that all residents have the best health and educational opportunities in a region historically distressed by a lack of these essential components.