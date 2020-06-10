Stolen property recovered at 2167 Carolina-Van Buren Road led Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department deputies to make multiple arrests, over the Memorial Day week.
Four people now face charges after deputies found a truck stolen from a Carolina Road residence along with firearms and other household items. One individual faces drug charges.
Those arrested in connection with the stolen property were Daniel Goodman, 26, of Mooreville and Alexis B. Shamlin, 23 of Shannon, both charged with grand larceny and burglary of a commercial building; Kevin Crenshaw, 29 of Tupelo, charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Jacob Saylors, also charged with grand larceny and burglary of a commercial building, was picked up on June 7. He appeared before Judge Holcomb and his bond was set at $25,000.
Christopher Braxton of Fulton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Goodman, Shamlin, and Crenshaw were booked into Lee County Jail on June 8 for parole violations.
In a separate incident, law enforcement officials arrested Bradley Wilson in connection with a burglary on New Chapel Road. Wilson was picked up while walking down Highway 371 allegedly wearing items stolen from the residence.
Wilson is also being held for MDOC.