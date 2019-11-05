Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson has been reelected to a fourth term in office, according to unofficial results of Tuesday night's general election.
Dickinson, running Republican, bested Democratic candidate Glenn Jenkins in a landslide vote. The incumbent sheriff earned 83% of the 7,080 ballots cast, or 5,867 votes to Jenkins's 1,213.
The results don't include the absentee or affidavit ballots, although there are enough of those to alter the results.
In the supervisors races, Donnie Wood defeated Darrell Ray to become Itawamba County's new 1st District Supervisor. Wood earned 1,062 votes, or 85%, to Ray's 182 votes. Wood ran as a Republican, Ray as a Democrat.
In the 3rd District, Republican Terry Moore defeated Democrat Philip Blackmon by more than 700 votes. Moore earned 74% of the total ballots cast; Blackmon garnered 26%.
Finally, voters have elected Bill Sheffield as the new 5th District Supervisor. Sheffield, running Republican, defeated Democrat Marie Johnson 86% to 14%. Sheffield earned 1,241 votes to Johnson's 207.