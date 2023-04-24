Friends, I guess it's true, you never get too old to learn. Yesterday I went down to Turner Hollow just to check on John Barry. He was already up sitting on the porch enjoying his coffee. He had a snuff glass about half full in his other hand. He said, come on, I want to show you something.
He said, "I been reading up on these fire ants. They have a queen ant. If you kill that queen ant they will just give up and die." I asked him how could you tell the queen from the others and he said, she is supposed to be a whole lot bigger.
Anyway, we went out in the yard, and he found a big ole mound. He said, "Wait a minute, I got to find me a stick."
He came back with a stick about like a broom handle. He took the lid off the snuff glass and put about a spoon full of that Garrett snuff on top of that mound. At first nothing happened, then slowly the little ants went to going around in circles. I said, "Is that all they do?" He said, "Be quiet and watch."
Well after a while them little ants went to taking that snuff down into the mound. One by one they were carrying a little snuff down into the mound.
Now this was way too slow for me, but John Barry said, "You got to be patient." All of a sudden, the ground went to shaking and that mound was shaking. Then this big old queen ant comes right up out of the middle, and just stops to look around. And WHACK! John Barry hits her right in the head. Kills her graveyard dead.
I had to ask John Barry, how did you know that was going to happen? He just laughed and said, "Oh yes, I did that some yesterday. But you have to hit ’em before they spit that snuff out. If you don't, they just run back down in the mound." And life goes on, on Thompson Hill.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.