The tweet from the Itawamba Attendance Center PTO went out to parents reminding them that “once a student’s (lunch) account has reached a deficient amount of $25.00, he/she will not be allowed to attend any field trips.”
In the plea asking parents to make arrangements to pay their balances, the tweet went on to remind parents that this also included the upcoming field trip to see the play “Frozen”.
But when Brandon Presley, long-time public service commissioner who recently announced he’s running for governor, weighed in, the issue went viral on social media and Itawamba County Superintendent Trae Wiygul found his school district caught in a Twitter storm.
“We love our kids and understand your concerns,” Wiygul said in a statement. “We will never do anything to purposely harm or mistreat our kids.”
Presley’s tweet in response to the policy of students with deficient accounts not being able to go on field trips read:
“Punishing kids is never the right answer to parent’s mistake (intentional or unintentional). Maybe if we didn’t fund things like volleyball venues and personal trainers for politicians we could fund a program that really helps the kids struggling.”
Several online readers seemed to agree.
But Superintendent Wiygul went on to explain that the policy of students who owe a certain amount not being able to participate in field trips, exemptions, etc. had been in place long before COVID and the federal policy that allowed all students to eat free during the pandemic.
“The free lunch for all is now over and we are back in the process of parents filling out application for free-reduced meals,” Wiygul said. The statement went on to say that the district has a current outstanding balance of $78,039. He said prior to COVID the outstanding balance was $41,559.
“Our schools are mostly funded by MAEP (Mississippi Adequate Education Program the state uses to determine school funding). Nothing in MAEP funding gets set aside for cafeteria expenses. Nothing in ad valorem taxes is set aside for cafeteria expenses. Cafeterias are stand-alone,” the statement went on to say.
Wiygul said in the statement that 64.84 percent of the district’s 3,385 students eat free or reduced meals – 1,747 who eat free, 448 who eat reduced lunch price and 1,190 who pay each day. He said to those wishing to bring money to school and pay on the balances owed need to beware that unless money is designated to specific accounts, the funds will be disbursed equally between all the nearly 3,400 students.
Wiygul acknowledges that not everyone will agree with the no field trip policy.
“We never turn a kid down that gets into our cafeteria lines at school whether they owe or not, Wiygul said in the statement, later adding, “Some may disagree with this policy, but we have tried several different options and this has been our most effective way of obtaining the unpaid balances that accrue.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.