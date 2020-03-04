Dorsey Attendance Center (DAC) students mixed a little fun with a lot of valuable advice and instruction during the school’s recent health fair.
The event was funded via a $1,000 Healthy Kids grant from the Mississippi Department of Health and Safety (MDHS). Booths were set up inside the school’s gym, each highlighting different lessons in healthy eating, safety, and physical activity.
Student were given passports as part of the fair, which were stamped as they traveled from booth to booth. Students were given trinkets and small gifts – bracelets, balls and food – as they listened to professionals talk about health and safety. Nursing students from ICC handed out slices of fruit and vegetables. They discussed healthy eating and the importance of foods with nutritional value. School librarian Erin Anderson passed out bottles of water and discussed the importance of exercise and hydration and members of Dorsey Volunteer Fire Department discussed what to do in case of a fire.
Overall ,teachers and professionals who helped with the health fair said it was a huge success and included information that could be invaluable to the young, enthusiastic learners who attended.