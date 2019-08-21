When it was established in 1985, Dorsey-Friendship Volunteer Fire Department (DFVFD) wasn’t anything grander than a station built from metal recovered from a chicken house that had destroyed in an earlier ice storm.
Today, members of the volunteer fire department are in the process of constructing a new 48-foot by 48-foot structure built entirely with funds they raised by frying fish for the last three decades.
To reach their goal, DFVFD purchased their last “fish fry” trailer more than a decade ago. Made specifically for their fundraiser efforts, it houses nine commercial cookers – four for fish, three for potatoes, and three for hush puppies. It’s been instrumental in raising the money they needed to make their dream of a new station a reality.
“We’ve fried a lot of fish to get this station,” fire department member Tom Beane said. “We’ve been working on doing this for a long time.”
After outgrowing their first station, DFVFD moved into the old Dorsey Water Association building. The aging building still serves as their base of operations to this day … at least until construction of the new fire house is completed.
Because the station is being built using volunteer labor, construction has been slow. Department representatives say they are unsure when the station will be finished.
The new two-bay structure sits just east of Dorsey Food Mart on Highway 178. Chief Jim Long said the station is in a prime location.
“A gracious individual donated the land to us and that was a big help,” Long said. “Most of the construction is being done by our volunteers, so we are very fortunate.”
The station will include a shower area for firefighters to use after going out on a call, a much-needed amenity after grappling through smoke and heat.
Long told The Times the new station is being built using nothing but funds raised by the department itself. No county funds or grants are being used on the project. Long said the project represents years of patience, hard work and penny-pinching efforts to reach their goal of paying for it themselves.
“We’re moving along nicely,” he said. “It’s taking us some time but we’re getting there.”
Long said the department wouldn’t be what it is today without the support of its community and their volunteers.
Speaking of volunteers, Long said the department is always hunting more.
“Most folks don’t realize a new fire truck cost around $250K,” Long said. “Our efforts for a great fire department are ongoing and we can always use more volunteers.”
Itawamba County has 12 volunteer fire departments. Itawamba County Fire Coordinator Patrick Homan said the availability of county funds, grants and state rebates help keep them going, but it’s the volunteers and fundraising efforts that keep them viable.
“There may be a need [for a certain piece of equipment], but the funding isn’t always available to purchase it,” Homan said. “That’s where fundraising comes into play with these departments, and to do that you need volunteers. We lucky to have what we do, but we can always use more.”