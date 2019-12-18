The girls’ basketball team from Dorsey Attendance Center and boys’ basketball team from Mantachie Attendance Center won the junior high basketball tournament, last week at Fairview Attendance Center.
Game one featured a matchup between the boys of Fairview Attendance Center and Tremont Attendance Center. The first half was back and forth with Fairview holding a slim 18-13 lead at the break. In the second half, the Cardinals pulled away and won the game 40-25.
The Dorsey girls beat Mantachie Attendance Center Monday night in a tight game two. The Lady Mustangs held a 7 point lead heading to the final period but couldn’t hold on. The Lady Mustangs lost 25-23, and Dorsey advanced to the championship game with the win.
The Mantachie boys played Dorsey in game three. The Mustangs pulled away early and won by the final score of 49-21. Mantachie also advanced to the championship game.
On Tuesday, Itawamba’s girls beat Fairview’s girls to advance to the championship game. Itawamba’s boys also eliminated Fairview and advanced.
Thursday night’s championship games had nerve-wracking finishes.
First up, the girls from Itawamba and Dorsey faced off. Dorsey used stout defense to lead 8-2 at the end of the first quarter. Itawamba locked in on defense in the second period but was unable to score much themselves. The Lady Bulldogs led 10-6 at the half.
Dorsey extended their lead to 19-10 in the third. The Lady Indians rallied in the fourth but came up 1 point shy of forcing overtime, falling 22-21.
The boys’ game between Mantachie and Itawamba was equally exciting. The Indians and Mustangs were tied at 11-11 at the end of the first period. Mantachie held a 19-15 lead at the break and maintained their 4-point lead through the third.
With a quarter to play, Mantachie led Itawamba 26-22. Both teams created turnovers in the fourth quarter, but the Mustangs hit a few free throws down the stretch to walk off the court with the 33-29 win.