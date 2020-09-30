BOONEVILLE - Parrish Huddleston is coming home to instruct the same position that he once played some seven years ago at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Huddleston, who suited up for the Tigers from 2012-13 before advancing to the NCAA Division I level, makes his return to Northeast as its new defensive line coach.
Huddleston completed his playing career with stints at both the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and the University of Tennessee at Martin before entering the coaching ranks in 2016.
He is the first alumnus to rejoin the Northeast football program as an instructor since Travis Macon from 2008-13.
“I cannot wait to get rolling,” Huddleston said. “I know the folks here are about excellence and helping young men get to where they want to be. I’m just honored to be here and to have the opportunity to kind of give back some of the things I’ve picked up over time.
“I’m going to be their biggest encourager. I’m going to pick them up when I can, but I’m also going to hold them accountable. We’re going to be technically sound in all that we do. If you play hard, a lot of things take care of themselves.”
Huddleston made a direct impact for the Tigers during both of his campaigns on the team. He accumulated 53 tackles, including 10 of them for loss, and seven sacks.
He had the second most tackles among linemen during his freshman season behind only Lavon Hooks.
Huddleston posted a career-high that year with eight tackles against Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
The Baldwyn High School graduate prepped at Itaamba AHS before transferring prior to his senior year. He had a breakout performance against rival Itawamba Community College during week eight of the 2012 campaign with five takedowns, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
Huddleston’s top performance of his final season with the Tigers came during a road victory over Northwest. He accounted for six stops, two tackles for loss, one sack and a quarterback hurry.
He originally signed with the Blazers out of Northeast and tallied 16 takedowns, three tackles for loss and two sacks as a junior. However, Huddleston transferred to UT Martin for his senior year after the football team at UAB was temporarily disbanded.
Huddleston appeared in 10 contests during his lone campaign as a Skyhawk and registered 16 tackles.
The Dorsey native accepted his first job as a graduate assistant with an emphasis on linebackers at Pikeville. He helped the Bears clinch their first-ever Mid-South Conference (MSC) East Division championship.
He came back to the Magnolia State in 2017 to assist at Baldwyn.
Baldwyn won a division title and advanced to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs during his initial year as a staff member.
He most recently served as an assistant at Senatobia High School last fall. The Warriors compiled a 9-3 overall record during the 2019 season and secured the MHSAA Division 2-3A crown.
Huddleston has received a Bachelor’s degree from UT Martin and a Master's degree from Pikeville. His mom, Ruby, was on the women’s basketball team at Northeast from 1983-84 under current president Dr. Ricky Ford.