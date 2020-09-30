During the week of Sept 14-18, rotation teachers from Dorsey Attendance Center collaborated on lessons on the events of September 11. Librarian Erin Anderson read books and shared virtual stories of the fallen as well as survivors. Art teacher Shelby Prestage Miller taught art lessons on patriotic symbols including the Statue of Liberty and the American flag and after those lessons, PE teacher Hope Kennedy coordinated a stair climb to honor the fallen heroes.
Each student was also given a picture of a firefighter they would climb to honor. Students shared the 110 flights of stairs, adding up to the total number of stairs in the twin towers and each class covered 110 flights of stairs together.
“We are very proud of the kids and what they have learned throughout this lesson. They are not only learning about the history of our nation but learning about the sacrifices that were made to save the lives of others. It’s hard for kids to put these events in perspective, especially since it was such a horrific event that they thankfully didn’t have to witness, but allowing them to represent a firefighter or first responder that died that day really made this memorial stair climb a humbling moment for everyone,” Miller said.
3rd Grader Tristian Ruff said he knew a lot of people gave their lives saving others that day and that he was grateful for them.
“We have been learning a lot about the events of 9/11 and it was a very sad, terrible day. At the end of the day, the most important thing was that the flag was still standing,” said Ruff.