Editor's note: Itawamba Times Managing Editor, Teresa Blake is a vendor at the business mentioned.
One downtown Fulton business suffered major damage when straight-line winds and severe thunderstorms swept across Itawamba County Tuesday afternoon.
High winds tore the roof off Porch Swing Pickings, located at 102 East Main around 3:30 p.m. The damage allowed torrential rains to pour inside the building causing much of the ceiling in the business to collapse.
“We are just thankful no one was hurt,” co-owner Jimmie Wilson told The Times.
Wilson and his business partner, Bill Gary, opened the retail antique and vintage market in mid-2017 after extensive interior renovations to the building. The store houses the wares of 30-plus vendors, most of whom are local.
Wilson said the damage could have been much worse without the support of the community. Volunteers showed up in droves to help move goods from the damaged areas in the 5800 square-foot building.
“We are so grateful to everyone who came out to help us,” Wilson said. “It was just amazing. We had so much support from the community and surrounding businesses. We just can’t thank folks enough.”
With Fulton’s May Market shopping event just two days, Wilson says they will be open for the May 7 and 8 shopping days, just not too full capacity.
“We are working to repair the damage. It will be a little different than we had planned, but we will have several areas open and ready for business,” he said. “We look forward to opening the entire store as soon as possible.”