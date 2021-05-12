Editor's note: Itawamba Times Managing Editor, Teresa Blake is a vendor at the business mentioned.
Downtown Fulton business, Porch Swing Pickings was back in business two days after suffering major damage when straight-line winds and severe thunderstorms swept across Itawamba County on May 4.
A thunderstorm with high, straight line winds came through the area resulting in several downed trees at homes and minor damage at other businesses.
Located at 102 East Main, the roof of Porch Swing Pickings was torn off a portion of the building allowing torrential rains to pour inside causing much of the ceiling to collapse.
“We are just thankful no one was hurt,” co-owner Jimmie Wilson told The Times.
Wilson and his business partner, Bill Gary, opened the retail antique and vintage market in mid-2017 after extensive interior renovations to the building. The store houses the wares of 30-plus vendors, most of whom are local.
Wilson said the damage could have been much worse without the support of the community. Volunteers showed up in droves to help move goods from the damaged areas in the 5800 square-foot building.
“We are so grateful to everyone who came out to help us,” Wilson said. “It was just amazing. We had so much support from the community and surrounding businesses. We just can’t thank folks enough.”
Damage to the interior of the building was repaired quickly and the business participated in Fulton’s May Market shopping event held on May 7 and 8.