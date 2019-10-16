For the second straight season, Fulton native Brian Dozier's team will be playing in the World Series.
The Washington Nationals scored seven runs in the first inning last night and held on for a 7-4 win and four game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series. Dozier entered the game as a defensive substitution in the top of the eighth inning with two out and one on base. A hit batter and walk loaded the bases before Dozier knocked down a hard hit ground ball and threw to first for the third out. Dozier was 0-for-1 at the plate in the series.
The Nationals beat the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card playoff game and won the National League Division Series against the top seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in five games to reach the NLCS.
The Nationals are seeking their first World Series Championship in franchise history and the first for a Washington baseball team since 1924 when the Washington Senators won the Fall Classic.
The Nationals aims to bring the District the second professional league championship in less than a month. Earlier in October, the Washington Mystics of the WNBA won their first-ever league title.
World Series games will be played in Washington D.C. since 1933 when the Washington Senators lost a deciding game five to the New York Giants.