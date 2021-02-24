Fulton native Brian Dozier announced his retirement from Major League Baseball last week through the Minnesota Twins. The team drafted the nine year veteran in 2009 out of the University of Southern Mississippi. The Itawamba Agricultural High School standout spent a majority of his career playing for the team of the Twin Cities. His 28 lead-off home runs are the most by a single player in Twins history.
Dozier was a power at the plate during much of his career, hitting 20 or more home runs every season from 2014 through 2019. That stint included the record-setting 2016 season when Dozier set the American League record for most home runs by a second baseman with 40. He ended the season with 165 hits, 42 home runs, two came as a designated hitter, five triples, 35 doubles and 99 RBIs.
Dozier represented Minnesota in the Home Run Derby at Target Field in 2014 and was a 2015 All-Star. Noted for his offense, his defense earned him a Rawlings Gold Glove Award at second base in 2017.
Dozier was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2018 season. He would appear in his first World Series with the team that fall. After signing with the Washington Nationals prior to the 2019 season, Dozier made a return trip to the Fall Classic with the Nationals winning the Series.
Dozier spent the pre-pandemic preseason with the San Diego Padres and a short time with the New York Mets in 2020. He finished his career with 1,055 hits, 192 home runs,231 doubles, 21 triples and 561 RBIs.