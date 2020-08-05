All of Itawamba County’s active professional athletes were in action simultaneously for the first time this year last week.
Brian Dozier, who signed earlier in the week to a minor league deal with the New York Mets, was called up and got his first start in the shortened 2020 season on Thursday, July 30, versus the Boston Red Sox. He was 0-for-2 at the plate in that game. Those were his only plate appearances last week.
Pro-golfer Ally McDonald played for the first time since the middle of February at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, where she tied for 13th. The LPGA began cancelling and postponing events in February. They were in the middle of a swing, with tournaments scheduled for play in Asia, when countries began shutting down travel and canceling events amid growing numbers of coronavirus cases.
Playing in the LPGA Drive On Championship at the Irverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, McDonald missed the cut after carding 74 on Friday and a 78 on Saturday for a two-day total of 8-over-par. She currently sits 10th on the Team USA Solheim Cup points list.
Chad Ramey was in action once again on the Korn Ferry Tour. While he didn’t match his stellar performance from last week, he had a quality week and won’t lose ground in The 25 rankings after tieing for 39th at the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, Nebraska.
Instead, Ramey will move up one spot. Ramey shot 67-73-69-73 for a four-day total of 2-under-par 282. The 25 is a points ranking of Korn Ferry Tour members that changes tournament to tournament. The top 25 athletes in the rankings at the 2021 WinCo Foods Portland Open will receive PGA Tour cards with 25 more being awarded at the 202 Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Joseph Webster, who competes on the Tackle Warehouse FLW Pro Circuit, competed in the Mississippi River Super Tournament in Stoddard, Wisconsin. Webster got off to a slow start on day one but passed 62 other anglers and moved into 51st place after day two. He missed advancing by only two ounces.
Finally, mixed martial arts fighter Trevor Wallace won his fight Saturday night at the Tupelo Furniture Market. Wallace’s heavyweight bout was a quick one: It took only 36 seconds for Wallace to knock out his opponent, John Clay, to win the event.