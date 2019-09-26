Fulton, Miss. – Itawamba Community College’s Anna Wesleigh Driskell was named National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Keeper of the week Wednesday.
The freshman from Tupelo, earned her second Keeper of the Week honor from the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) on Tuesday to nominate her for the NJCAA honor.
In the nomination period, Driskell picked up two shutout wins in net while grabbing 10 saves in 180 minutes as the Lady Indians (8-3, 3-1 MACJC North) defeated Columbia State Community College, 3-0, and Dyersburg State Community College, 7-0.
Against Columbia State, Driskell made eight saves to preserve the shutout as well as two saves against Dyersburg State.
Driskell added her fourth shutout performance, and third in a row, as the Lady Indians defeated Pearl River Community College 1-0 Tuesday afternoon where she made nine saves to bring her season total to 64.
The Lady Indians, who have won seven consecutive games, will host Motlow State Community College Saturday at 1 pm.
