Itawamba Agricultural High School senior Quinn Bennett is the Indians’ leading tackler in 2019. The linebacker and fullback has surprised folks. Last year, he averaged just two tackles per game.
When asked what’s made the difference, Bennett’s answer was simple: hard work.
“I set a goal in my mind of where I want to be and I do my best to get there,” Bennett said. “My teammates and my coaches push me a lot as well.”
Bennett, who is a linebacker and fullback for the undefeated IAHS squad, has made plays on both sides of the ball. But defense is where he shines. Averaging over eight tackles per game, a number which would likely be greater if a few of the games were closer and Bennett had been needed on the field.
Bennett is hard on himself despite his consistent play this season.
“My teammates help me when I get frustrated, and my coaches give me the knowledge and technique to achieve my goals,” he said.
Bennett’s numbers are impressive: 114 total tackles, with 82 of them being solo, three sacks and an interception. He’s caused two fumbles and recovered two more.
Bennett says he doesn’t just work hard; he works hard in specific ways.
“I’ve watched tons of film on opposing offensives to know how and where they want to go,” he said. “I’ve practice countless hours.”
Bennett added, “I communicate with my defense on and off the field to where we have a bond and respect each other.”
Bennett will turn to powerlifting in the spring, but, right now, he and his teammates are focused on one thing: continuing their undefeated season for a few more weeks. The Indians travel to Corinth Friday for what’s sure to be the Indians’ toughest game of the season, and Bennett is busy preparing for it.