Jana Cate Thompson may be a freshman, but her work ethic is an example to everyone on the Mantachie girls basketball team, or anyone who’s around her for that matter.
“Jana Cate, or J.C. as we call her, is a kid who is full of spirit, energy, hustle , encouragement and so much more,” said the Lady Mustangs’ head coach, Kevin White. “She’s extremely focused on getting better at all times. Her work ethic in the classroom and in the gym really set the standard for what excellence is.”
Thompson’s desire to be better enables her to give everything she has at every practice and game. She’s not afraid of getting scrappy when going after a ball, battling in the paint for a rebound and scoring in transition. Thompson has a combination of grittiness and an enthusiasm to continually work to get better, even if it isn’t easy.
“I got to know her as an eighth-grader when I started coaching junior high last year,” White said. “As the year progressed, I realized quickly that she was a kid who wanted to be a vital part of what we do. She wasn’t getting the playing time early in the year she wanted, and I could tell every practice that she was listening intently and then trying to go out and do exactly what I talked about.”
The focus and intensity paid dividends for Thompson last year. She saw her playing time increase to the point she where she played crucial roles in some important games.
White elaborated a bit on how Thompson evolved last season:
“Eventually, it was J.C. who helped us close some crucial games with her hustle and tenacity,” he said. “That hunger to get better carried over through the summer and into the new school year when we’ve hit the weight room hard. I’ve been very impressed with her so far, and I’m looking forward to seeing what she brings for us this year,” White then added, “she’s a great teammate on and off the court, a great student in the classroom and a great example to everyone around her.”
Like White said, Thompson’s work ethic carries over outside of the gym. The ninth-grader is also a member of the band, student council and Beta Club.
Thompson said her most important role on her team is “push people to do their best.” It’s a big adjustment going from junior high to high school basketball, but no one can question Thompson’s willingness to put in the work to always get better.