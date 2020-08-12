What started as a stolen truck incident in Monroe County ended in drug charges for a Fulton resident.
Latarra Gilmore, 36, of Fulton and Kayla Richey, 37, of Amory were arrested after a search warrant was issued for 310 Whitt Street, Fulton.
On July 23, officers with the Fulton Police Department, Amory Police Department, and North Mississippi Narcotics Unit recovered the stolen vehicle on the property, along with 35 grams of methamphetamine, 295 Xanax, and 1,001 oxycodone.
The two were charged with felony possession of Xanax, trafficking methamphetamine, and aggravated trafficking of oxycodone.
Fulton Police Chief Mitch Nabors estimates the drugs have a street value of around $35,000.
Nabors said the investigation is ongoing and more charges and arrests are expected.