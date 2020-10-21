It’s time to clean out the medicine cabinet. Itawamba’s biannual drug drop-off program is this weekend.
Itawamba County residents needing to rid their cabinets of unwanted medications can drop them off at Family Pharmacy at 1313 South Adams and Wal-Mart Pharmacy at 100 Interchange Drive this Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Participants can either throw away the bottle itself – just make sure all the identification is removed – or pour the meds into one of the designated containers at either drop-off point and keep the bottle.
Once the pills are collected, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) will visit and carry them away for disposal.
Itawamba County has participated in the nationwide event for years. Held twice a year in April and October, local authorities decided not to join the spring endeavor due to concerns over COVID-19.
“Although there are still concerns with the virus, we decided to go ahead with the October Drug Take Back,” Jason Woodward with Fulton Police Department said. Woodward helps organize the biannual event.
Traditionally, response to the program has been very strong, netting more than 100 pounds of disposed medications each time.
In Oct. 2019, a total of 54 law enforcement agencies participated across the state collecting some 3,838 lbs. of medications. Nationwide, over 440 tons of medications were collected.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in 2018, Mississippi providers wrote 76.8 opioid prescriptions for every 100 persons, compared to the average U.S. rate of 51.4 prescriptions. Of the 310 overdose deaths in 2018, nearly 60% involved opioids – a total of 173 fatalities.
The goal of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of some medications.
Woodward told The Times it’s important to spread the word about this Saturday’s event, especially since they weren’t able to host the program in the spring.
“If folks would just help us get the word out, we’d appreciate it,” he said.
For more information on the event, contact Jason Woodward with the Fulton Police Department by calling 862-3441.