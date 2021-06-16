Alex Duthu’s May graduation from Mantachie High School brought an exceptional prep career to a close. The middle Duthu brother made a name for himself on the basketball court and in the high jump.
The honor roll student spent his elementary and part of his junior high years living and going to school on Air Force bases around the world, including stops in Germany, Maryland and Illinois, before his family settled in Mantachie.
Even in junior high, Duthu was a force to be reckoned with on the hardwood. When the eighth-grade team’s season finished, then head coach Scott Collier moved Duthu up to the high school varsity team. His play lived up to expectations. Duthu amassed more than 1,000 points during his career, and the 1-2A All-Division selection averaged 17 points per game during his senior season.
When asked what stands out to him most in his catalog of memories while playing for the Mustangs, Duthu responded,
“My favorite athletic memory from high school would be our summer games.” Duthu then added, “I always enjoyed being able to spend the day with my teammates and play games and just grow closer as a team.“
After basketball season ended each year, the high jump became Duthu’s focus. As with any endeavor he begins, Duthu worked to be one of the best in the event. He qualified for the state meet multiple years in the event, including a third place finish this season in Pearl.
“The most important lesson I learned during my time at Mantachie has been to always try my best at everything I do, whether it’s on the court, at track meets, in the classroom or anything else.” Duthu said. “Coach Scott [Collier] and Mr. [Gregg] Smith always stressed the importance of hard work and dedication and that will benefit me for the rest of my life. “
With his days as a student at Mantachie High School complete, Duthu will begin coursework at Itawamba Community College in the fall and plans to study civil and environmental engineering. One thing is certain, the Mustangs have a tall task ahead of them to find Duthu’s replacement.