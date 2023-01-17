The Tremont Eagles opened last week at the Eagles Nest with a division game against Ingomar and closed out the week against Tupelo Christian Preparatory School.
(B) Ingomar 59, Tremont 57
The Tremont Eagles hosted Ingomar on Jan. 10 in a gripping match up that saw Tremont lead the entire game before coming up short at the end. The Eagles ended the first quarter up 15-12. At the end of the second quarter Tremont increased their lead to 34-21.
Ingomar gained ground in the 3rd quarter but Tremont was still ahead 42-37 at the end of the period. Things got heated in the fourth quarter as Ingomar tied the game 57-57. Ingomar was fouled on a last second shot and hit 2 of 3 free throws for the win.
Alex Ocana was the top scorer with 26 points. Hector Chen scored 11 points, while Braxton Lovvorn scored 7 and Shawn Burroughs scored 6.
(B) Tremont 73- TCPS 49
Friday night the Tremont Eagles went on the road against Tupelo Christian Preparatory School for the second time in two weeks. This was a division game for the rivals in which Tremont picked up the win.
Things were close in the first quarter as Tremont and TCPS ended the period tied 15-15. Tremont began to pull away in the second quarter and took a 33-27-point lead to end the half. Tremont came out after halftime to score 27 points in the third quarter while holding TCPS to just 7. The score at the end of the third was 60-34. TCPS never closed the gap and the Eagles picked up the division win with a final score of 73-49.
Hector Chen was the top scorer with 20 points. Braxton Lovvorn scored 18, Alex Ocana added 14 and Nate Ruffin 10.
(G) Tremont 58- TCPS 18
Friday night the Lady Eagles faced TCPS on the road and picked up a division win.
Things got off to a good start for the Lady Eagles in the first quarter. Tremont scored 26 points while TCPS struggled to get on the board with 2 points.
Tremont increased the lead to 41-5 in the second quarter. TCPS struggled all night to gain ground and trailed 50-8 at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Eagles picked up the division win with final score of 58-18.
Martina de Miguel Martin was the top scorer with 24 points. Paige Gillespie picked up 15 points, while Saige Black chipped in 8. Kara George chipped in 7 points and Grace Gillespie added 4.
Upcoming: The Eagles and Lady Eagles will meet West Union on the road on Thursday night.
