Tremont Attendance Center’s basketball teams met Jumpertown School, last Tuesday, for the second time in eight days. The Lady Eagles were looking for their first win of the season, and the Eagles looked to stay unbeaten.
Points were scarce during the first quarter of the girls’ game. The first successful field goal of the game came halfway through the first quarter when senior Hannah Holley hit a long 2-pointer. The Lady Eagles held Jumpertown without a field goal in the period and led 5-1 to begin the second.
By the break, the Lady Eagles had extended their lead to 19-6.
Tremont had trouble getting the ball in in the second half, and Jumpertown took advantage. The Lady Cardinals cut the Lady Eagles’ lead to 24-20 with one quarter left to play.
Jumpertown took their first lead with just over three minutes left in the game and held on for the 39-32 win. Hannah Holley led the Lady Eagles with 11 points; Laney Garrett scored 8 points and Mallory Holley added 6 points.
Tremont started out at full speed from the opening tip. They led 13-2 halfway through the first quarter and led 19-7 at the end of the period. Senior Jesse Sartin was hot from beyond the arc. Tremont led 37-18 at the half.
The Eagles lead were 20 points up early in the third quarter when sophomore Tyler Whitaker hit one of two free throws. The Cardinals attempted to make a run and cut the lead, but they lost any momentum when junior Brayden Burroughs took a charge in the lane and the Eagles scored on the next possession.
With Tremont already up 51-29, the Cardinals’ head coach got called for a technical foul late in the third. Tremont continued to add to their lead by playing stout defense and scoring easily. The game ended with the Eagles ahead 76-26.
Jesse Sartin scored 24 points, including six 3-pointers; Chase Parker added 20 points and Konner Sartin scored 13. Ten Eagles scored in the game.