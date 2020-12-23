The Tremont Attendance Center boys basketball team played their final game of the calendar year last Monday at East Union Attendance Center. The Eagles won 52-18 over their 2A opponent.
The Eagles scored almost as many points in the first quarter as the Urchins did the entire game. Tremont used strong defense to take a 17-0 lead after one.
East Union finally scored in the second period, a single 3-pointer. The Eagles led 31-3 at the half.
A dominating 16-3 third quarter widened Tremont’s lead even more. Tremont won 52-18.
Senior Konner Sartin led the Eagles with 16 points. Seniors Devin Pounders, Brayden Burroughs and Chase Parker had nine points each.
Tremont will be back in action next Monday and Tuesday at the Peggy Bain Christmas Tournament at Alcorn Central High School.