Last Tuesday night marked the end of basketball season’s first half for the area teams, and two of them, Mantachie and Tremont, squared off in an intra-county matchup.
Mantachie 68, Tremont 44 (G)
The ladies got the night started and for a good portion of the first half supplied riveting action. The two teams entered the contest with starkly different track records (1-14 for Tremont; 8-5 for Mantachie). Tremont has struggled out of the gates this year, while the Mustangs have found themselves in some fierce battles.
The Lady Eagles held a 2-point advantage, 15-13, after the first quarter. The team was led by Mallory Holley with 6 points and aided by Abbie Leathers, who nailed a 3-pointer along the way. Meanwhile, the only Lady Mustang to bucket more than one shot was transfer senior Maddie Caldwell, who started in place of the injured Darby Pitts.
After the early struggles from the field, Mantachie got the train rolling in the second period, due largely to senior McKinley Montgomery’s success driving the basketball, drawing fouls, and converting on free-throw opportunities, which accounted for 10 of her 16 points in the frame.
Conversely, Tremont was reduced to single-digit scoring as a unit in the second quarter, creating a manageable but growing deficit heading into halftime trailing 33-22.
Out of the break, the Lady Mustangs again strung together a 20-point quarter, with 12 coming from Montgomery, and 6 from junior Madison Jones, who picked up the slack during the former’s brief cold spell from the charity stripe, widening their lead to 53-34 with one period remaining.
In the fourth, it was the Mantachie defense that took the spotlight, allowing just a single field goal, albeit against a worn Lady Eagle offensive that had battled valiantly to no avail through much of the second half. As the horn sounded, the final score read 68-44 in favor of the Lady Mustangs.
The most notable stat in the book was the point total for Montgomery, who accumulated 42 points on the evening in a very quiet and subtle fashion. 22 came from the charity stripe, more than doubling the number of total field goals she deposited. The performance was a career high for the senior in her fifth year as a starter, and also ranks unofficially among some of the highest totals at Mantachie for a female cager.
Other notable scorers from the lady’s game include Mantachie’s Madison Jones who finished with 11 points.
Mallory Holley and Abbie Leathers tied for the lead on Tremont’s side of the book with 12 points apiece, narrowly edging Hannah Holley who had 11.
Tremont 60, Mantachie 55 (B)The boys contest featured a Tremont team with only two losses and a Mantachie team working to find their footing after losing several key seniors from a year ago.
The first quarter was back and fourth and the Eagles held the narrow 13-10 lead at the end of the first.
The Mustangs kicked their offense up a gear in the second quarter and led 29-26 at the break.
The offense production continued in the second half for the Mustangs. They scored 19 points for the second straight quarter. The Eagles scored enough to stay within striking distance. They were down 48-40, but the Eagles ability to hit from beyond the arc made the gap even smaller.
It took 24 minutes, but Tremont finally buckled down on defense and held Mantachie to their lowest offensive production of the night, seven points, while scoring 20 of their own.
Their fourth quarter play allowed the Eagles to avoid the upset and win 60-55.
Tremont was led by junior Jonas Grimmer with 16 points, senior Jesse Sartin added 11 points, and junior Devin Pounders scored 11 points.
For the Mustangs, junior Dylan Bennett scored 17 points, and senior Jake Wiygul added 16 points.