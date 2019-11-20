The Tremont Attendance Center boys varsity cross-country team finished second in the 1A state cross-country meet at Choctaw Trails, earlier this month. They led a contingent from the county that placed runners from each school on their respective all-state teams.
Tremont’s boys, comprising six juniors and one sophomore, posted an average time of 19:51.52 and had two guys clock All-State times. Brayden Burroughs finished seventh with a time of 18:45.2 and Konner Sartin finished 13th with a time of 19:21.7. Altogether, six Eagles finished in the top 30.
In addition to Burroughs and Sartin, Gentry Lynch finished 18th; Sergio Molla and Ignacio Zabala crossed the line 24th and 26th, respectively. Ryan Parker finished 28th and Devin Pounders finished 54th.
On the girls’ side, Christy Caballero finished 14th for Tremont with a time of 24:01 to earn All-State distinction.
IAHS sophomore Kate Gann finished eighth in the girls 4A state meet on Nov. 2 with an All-State time of 22:06.67.
On Oct. 23, the state held its first middle school state cross-country meet. Mantachie Attendance Center carried a group of runners and MaKenna Barber finished eighth and Annie Amon was 20th and both earned All-State honors.