The Tremont Eagles baseball team gave head coach Luke Goff a nice send off, last Tuesday, with a 15-1 drumming of Blue Mountain.
Goff is deploying with the Army National Guard.
The Eagles scored nine runs in the second inning and never looked back.
Gentry Lynch, junior Konner Sartin and Hayden Robinson each had multiple hits for the Eagles.
Lynch, Sartin, senior Zack Baker, Alex Goodwin and junior Brayden Burroughs each scored two runs.
Baker recorded two RBIs. Goodwin, Robinson and eighth-grader Ryker Thomas each had an RBI.
Baker threw three innings of no-hit ball. The only Blue Mountain run resulted from a pair of walks and an error in the second inning.