After a week’s delay due to the previous week’s ice storms that left the area gridlocked, the Tremont Attendance Center boys basketball team headed northwest to Mount Pleasant for a first round playoff game against 18-1 H.W. Byers.
The game started anything but pleasant for the Eagles as they fell behind 11-4 after one. Senior Devin Pounders and junior Hayden Robinson were the only two to score for Tremont.
Junior Tyler Whitaker scored four points for the Eagles in the second and they trailed 20-8 at the break.3-pointers by Pounders and fellow senior Chase Parker in the third quarter helped the Eagles almost double their points total from the first half, but the Lions held a commanding 30-15 lead heading into the fourth.
The Eagles came to life in the final period. By midway through the quarter, Tremont had trimmed the Byers lead to 4, down 30-26. They held the Lion’s scoreless for more than four and a half minutes to start the quarter while six Eagles scored. Tremont’s comeback ran out of time, and late fouls led to free throws that made the score look less competitive than the way much of the fourth quarter was played. The Eagles lost 47-36 to see their season come to an end.
Pounders led Tremont with 10 points, Whitaker scored 7, Robinson 6, Parker 5 and seniors Brayden Burroughs and Konner Sartin had 4 points each.
Tremont finished the year 18-9 overall with a 4-1 record in division 2-1A. They lose four seniors who have been critical components of the team’s success in recent years.