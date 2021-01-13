The basketball teams from Tremont Attendance Center traveled northeast to Potts Camp where they split a pair of games last Monday. The Eagles and Lady Eagles were also supposed to play at Thrasher Saturday, but that game was canceled due to COVID related issues at Thrasher.
(G) Potts Camp 53, Tremont 30
The Lady Eagles were down a crucial player with junior Mallory Holley out with an injury. Tremont fell behind early being outscored 18-8 in the first quarter and down 33-16 lead at the half.
Tremont came out of the break scrappy and their defense was vastly improved, but they were unable to gain any ground in the final two quarters and fell 53-30.
Senior Madison Weaver led the Lady Eagles with 16 points. Freshman Saige Black scored 13.
(B) Tremont 62,
Potts Camp 28
The Eagles opened the game full throttle on both ends of the court and jumped out to a 19-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
In the second, Tremont continued to score at a fast pace and held a 30-point lead at halftime up 42-12.
While the second half wasn’t like the offensive onslaught of the first, the Eagles continued to outscore the home team and came home with the 62-28 win.
The Eagles were led by junior Tyler Whitaker who had 21 points. Seniors Konner Sartin, Chase Parker and Brayden Burroughs scored 12, 11 and eight points, respectively.
The 10-4 Eagles and 2-10 Lady Eagles played at Ingomar last night and will be at home tomorrow against Hatley. Junior varsity boys will play at 4:30 p.m. with varsity girls and varsity boys to follow.