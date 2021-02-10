Tremont Attendance Center concluded their regular season schedule last week. The Eagles won both of their games while the girls split, winning on the road against Hamilton and losing to Alcorn Central Thursday.
2/2 Tremont at Hamilton
(G) Tremont 35, Hamilton 26
The girls scored 17 first-quarter points, but their offense stalled in the second. Tremont held a 23-17 advantage at the half.
The Lady Lions were unable to cut into the Lady Eagles lead as both teams scored 12 second-half points. Tremont won 35-26.
Senior Madison Weaver and junior Mallory Holley led the Lady Eagles with 12 points, each.
(B) Tremont 71, Hamilton 44
Tremont’s boys held a slim 13-11 lead after one but erupted in the second scoring 26 points in the period to lead 35-24 at the break.
The Lions pulled within single digits by the end of the third quarter. Tremont held a 45-36 lead but responded with another 26-point quarter in the fourth to seal a 71-44 win for the visitors.
Senior Konner Sartin led with 28 points. Junior Tyler Whitaker had 20 points and senior Chase Parker 13.
2/4 Tremont vs. Alcorn Central
(G) Alcorn Central 57, Tremont 31
The Lady Eagles fell behind early in the game when Alcorn Central opened with 3-pointers on their first three possessions. They made four 3-pointers in the first two and a half minutes while holding Tremont scoreless the first six minutes of the game until Weaver hit a 3-pointer. At the end of one, Alcorn Central led 21-4.
Alcorn Central added to their lead in each of the final three quarters to head home with the 57-31 win.
Weaver led the team with 21 points.
Between the girls and boys games, head coach Brady Ramey was recognized for winning his 500th high school game as a head coach on Jan. 29.
(B) Tremont 65, Alcorn Central 53
The Eagles led 13-8 at the end of the first. While the Bears were keeping themselves in the game, they fouled often in the quarter and added to the tally in the second. Tremont held a 26-21 lead at the half.
Junior Hayden Robinson came off the bench and played well when senior Chase Parker got into foul trouble himself. Robinson scored eight of his ten points in the third as the Eagles added to their lead, up 46-34 with a quarter to play.
The Bears got within nine points of the lead but were unable to slow Tremont’s offense in the fourth and Tremont won 65-53.
Whitaker had 23 points. Robinson and senior Brayden Burroughs had 10 points, each.
Tremont plays in the 2-1A division tournament at Baldwyn High School this week.