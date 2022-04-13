Tremont Attendance Center’s softball and baseball teams struggled on the field last week with neither team able to pick up a win in a slate of region games. But the Eagles baseball club got the new week started right, winning big over Okolona on Monday.
The softball team faced West Union Attendance Center in a doubleheader April 4 with the Lady Eagles falling in both game one and game two.
Tremont hosted Ingomar Attendance Center on Thursday and fell 14-1. The Lady Eagles fell behind early, but threatened in the second when a pair of walks and a wild pitch put runners at the corners. Abby Taylor hit a single to drive in a run, but a groundout ended the threat. Tremont’s Chloe Timms reached base in the third inning, but the Lady Eagles were unable to do any further damage.
Timms led the Lady Eagles with two hits and Taylor added one. Michelle Risner and Kylee Letson each drew a walk.
The baseball team hosted Ingomar April 4 and lost 15-3.
The Falcons took the early lead, scoring seven runs in the top of the first. Tremont scored twice in the home half of the inning, but the Eagles were only able to add a single run the rest of the game while Ingomar continued to add to their lead.
Gentry Lynch had two hits and scored a run. Ryker Thomas recorded a hit, scored and drove in a run. Andrew Curtis also scored a run for the Eagles.
At Ingomar on April 7, a 10-run second inning for the Falcons doomed Tremont as they fell 18-3. The Eagles scored their three runs on one hit.
Curtis had a hit, a walk and two RBIs. Haden Deaton, Hayden Robinson, Thomas and G. Lynch each had a walk with Deaton and Lynch coming around to score. Jonah Lynch also scored a run in the loss.
In Monday's game, the Eagles dominated Okolona from start to finish, taking a 16-1 run-rule victory in three innings.
Okolona managed to push a run across in the first, but after that, it was all Tremont. The Eagles plated eight runs in the first, another in the second and sealed the game with seven more runs in the third.
The Chieftains did little to help their own cause, issuing eight walks, hitting three Eagle batters and committing multiple costly errors along the way.
But Tremont's bats did plenty of damage without any help. Seven different Eagles recorded hits, and all 11 of Tremont's batters in the contest reached base at least once. Caleb Neal went 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Eagles at the plate. Andrew Curtis was also 2-for-3 with a pair of singles. Gentry Lynch drew three walks to go with his single, reaching base on all for of his at-bats.
Despite a rocky start, Ryker Thomas earned the win on the mound for Tremont. He tossed three innings of one-hit, one-run baseball, striking out seven while walking two.
The victory provided Tremont with a taste of payoff for continuing to work throughout an overall rough season.
"With growing pains, sometimes you see it pay off a little bit, sometimes you don't," head coach Daniel Aday said. "It's good to know that we saw it (pay off) a little bit with this game tonight."
The Eagles returned to region play Tuesday night against Wheeler, but the results of that game were not available at press time.