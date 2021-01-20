The basketball teams from Tremont Attendance Center opened their week on the road at Ingomar before returning home to face Hatley.
1/12 Tremont at Ingomar
The Eagles led at the end of the first quarter, but lost to the defending 1A state champions 46-39.Senior Chase Parker led with 13 points. Senior Konner Sartin followed with 11 and Tyler Whitaker had 10.
The Lady Eagles struggled offensively in the game and couldn’t slow down Ingomar’s scoring attack in the 66-23 loss. Senior Lily Barnett had 8 points to lead Tremont and junior Mallory Holley scored 7.
1/14 Tremont vs. Hatley
Thursday’s games played to a different tune with both teams picking up wins over the visiting Lady Tigers and Tigers.
(G) Tremont 38, Hatley 26
Both of the teams played strong defense early in the game. Hatley struck first, but a long two by point guard Paige Gillespie tied it at 2-2. The Lady Eagles led 11-5 at the end of the first.
Tremont widened their lead to 19-11 at the half after a second quarter filled with turnovers by both teams. It was a mix of poor decision making and good defense that gave both offenses fits.
Midway through the third, Tremont held their first 10-point lead of the night. It grew to 15 at a point, but the Lady Tigers pulled within 12, down 32-20, at the end of the period.
Hatley looked to be making a comeback when they pulled within nine points with just under six minutes to play. Then, both teams hit a scoring drought that lasted over two minutes until freshman Saige Black hit a 3-pointer for Tremont. The game ended 28-26 in Tremont’s favor.
Senior Madison Weaver had 14 points in the game. Black and Holley scored nine points each.
(B) Tremont 61, Hatley 43
Hatley struggled all night to slow down Whitaker. He scored eight of the Eagles 18 first quarter points. Hatley hung around in the first, down 18-11 after one.
Whitaker was as dominant rebounding as he was scoring Thursday night. Whitaker and Sartin were responsible for all of Tremont’s second quarter points. The Eagles led 26-14 at the break.
The Eagles put the game out of reach with a 22-point third quarter. Whitaker again had his way inside the paint and Sartin and senior Devin Pounders each hit a 3-pointer as the Eagles pulled away.
The final score stood at 61-43 Tremont.
Whitaker paced the Eagles with 23 points. Pounders and Sartin scored 12 points each.