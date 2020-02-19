The Tremont Eagles faced a familiar foe in the boys consolation game of the Division 2-1A Tournament, Friday: the Smithville Seminoles.
Smithville 49, Tremont 47
The Eagles and Seminoles were tied 11-11 at the end of the first quarter. Smithville scored 29 points over the next two quarters to Tremont’s 19 to carry a 10-point lead into the final eight minutes.
But the game was far from over.
The Eagles buckled down on defense and scored 17 points in the final period, but it was the final 10 seconds of the game that proved critical.
Tremont scored with a handful of seconds left to hold a 1-point lead, but the Eagle’s fantastic defense in the quarter faltered at the wrong time. Smithville hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left to secure the 49-47 win.
Konner Sartin had 10 points for Tremont.
Ingomar 58, Tremont 38
Ingomar came out blazing in the semifinals of the Division 2-1A Tournament on Thursday night.
The Falcons (30-2) rolled out to the 14-0 advantage until Tyler Whitaker’s layup broke Tremont’s drought with one minute left in the first.
Ingomar led 36-7 before the Eagles’ 3-0 end to the first half.
The Eagles outscored the Falcons in the fourth quarter 16-8, but Tremont fell 58-38. The loss sent the Eagles to Friday’s consolation game against Smithville.
Devin Pounders had 11 points to lead Tremont.
(B) Tremont 58, Wheeler 36
Tremont used stingy defense to run away with the win during the first round of the Division 2-1A Tournament at Wheeler Attendance Center last Tuesday.
The Eagles jumped out to a 17-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, and Tremont held Wheeler to single digits during each of the first two quarters to build a 32-14 lead at the break.
The Eagles outscored their opponent 26-22 in the second half to pick up the first round win with 58-36 being the final score.
Chase Parker had 13 points and Brayden Burroughs 10 points for the Eagles.
(G) Wheeler 55, Tremont 21
Wheeler scored 26 of their 55 points in the first quarter of Thursday afternoon’s game while holding the Lady Eagles scoreless.
In the final three quarters, Tremont found a bit of offense, but could never slow Wheeler down. They fell 55-21.