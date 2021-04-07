The Tremont Attendance Center baseball team played division games against Smithville on both Monday and Tuesday of last week. The Eagles lost on the road Monday 17-5 and at home Tuesday
3/29 Smithville 17, Tremont 5
Down 2-1 in the top of the third, freshman Shawn Burroughs led the inning off with a walk. Older brother Brayden Burroughs, a senior, reached base on an infield single to put two men on with no outs. After Shawn Burroughs was caught stealing, freshman Ryker Thomas laced a single to center field and junior Gentry Lynch singled to score Brayden Burroughs and tie the game at 2-2. A single and sacrifice fly by seniors Devin Pounders and Chase Parker added two more runs, and Pounders scored on a passed ball for the Eagles final run of the inning, and game. Tremont led 5-2.
The lead was short lived. In the home half of the inning, the Seminoles scored 13 runs and added two more in the fourth to get the 17-5 win in five innings.
Brayden Burroughs was the only Eagle with multiple hits with two. Pounders, Parker, Lynch and senior Konner Sartin each had an RBI.
3/30 Smithville 12, Tremont 0
The Seminoles scored ten second-inning runs to take a commanding lead and scored twice more in the third that were the game's final runs for either team.
Lynch and senior Ben Lofton each had a hit in the game.
As of Sunday, Tremont was 1-9 overall and 0-6 in division 2-1A. The Eagles were scheduled to play at Baldwyn last night and host the Bearcats at home on Friday evening.