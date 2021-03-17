The Tremont Attendance Center baseball team played their only game over spring break last Thursday, and suffered a 13-3 loss at the hands of the Bruce Trojans.
The Eagles loaded the bases in the home half of the first inning but a base running mishap ended Tremont’s effort to cut into Bruce’s early 4-0 lead.
Tremont scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the third. Brayden Burroughs beat out an infield single . Burroughs stole second during Ryker Thomas’s at bat and scored when Thomas reached on a dropped third strike.
The Eagles struck again in the fifth after a walk and hit batter put two on with two out for Ben Lofton who singled to left scoring both runners. Those were the final two runs of the game for Tremont and the Eagles fell 13-3.
Burroughs, Lofton, Devin Pounders and Gentry Lynch each had a hit in the game. Lofton had two RBIs and Thomas drove in one. Burroughs had two steals. Pounders, Lynch and Chase Parker each had one.