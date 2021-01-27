Tremont Attendance Center hosted Wheeler to start the week last Tuesday before taking to the road for another division 2-1A game at Baldwyn on Friday.
1/19 Tremont vs. Wheeler
(G) Wheeler 51, Tremont 32
Tremont held Wheeler scoreless from the field for almost four and a half minutes to open the game, but the home team was unable to turn the defensive pressure into points and was down 11-2 at the end of the first quarter.
The visiting Lady Eagles took over the game in the second and led 29-7 at the break, and saw their lead grow to 42-13 at the end of the third quarter.
Down 29 points to begin the final period, Tremont continued to play hard. They cut ten points off the lead in the final eight minutes but lost 51-32.
Junior Mallory Holley scored 11 points to lead Tremont and senior Madison Weaver added nine.
(B) Tremont 54, Wheeler 48
Wheeler took a 4-1 lead early in the game before Tremont went on a 5-0 run to take a small lead. The teams were tied at 10-10 at the end of the opening quarter.
The teams continued to match each other in the second. In the final seconds of the half, Wheeler turned the ball over with less than ten seconds left until the break. Tremont moved the ball the full length of the floor, and junior Hayden Robinson hit a 3-pointer from the corner as time expired to give his team a 24-23 lead and momentum at halftime.
The Eagles led 40-37 at the end of the third quarter and won 54-48.
Robinson and junior Tyler Whitaker had a big effect on the game when they were on the court. They not only added points on the offensive end but pulled down rebounds and forced turnovers throughout the night.
Senior Devin Pounds led Tremont with 16 points. Robinson scored 15 in the win.
1/22 Tremont at Baldwyn
The Eagles and Lady Eagles played their second division game of the week at Baldwyn on Friday night. The boys won 57-41. In addition to four Eagles in double figures scoring, senior Brayden Burroughs played strong defense and juniors Hayden Robinson and Gentry Lynch made a big contribution off the bench.
Senior Chase Parker led with 16, Whitaker 15, senior Konner Sartin 10 and Pounders 10.
The girls lost 40-11. Freshman Emma Steele led Tremont with six points.
Tremont played Smithville at home last night and hosts Tupelo Christian Preparatory School Friday night.