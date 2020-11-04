The county’s high school basketball season got underway last Thursday when Tremont Attendance Center hosted fellow 1A competitor Hickory Flat Attendance Center for a pair of games.
(B) Tremont 64, Hickory Flat 30
Tremont junior Tyler Whitaker paced the Eagles in the first half, and seniors Chase Parker and Konner Sartin heated up in the third and fourth quarters, and, along with stellar defense, the Eagles ran away with a 64-30 win in the season opener.
Whitaker scored six points in the first quarter, and Tremont held a 14-10 lead at the end of the first.
Whitaker and the Eagles’ offense replicated their first quarter in the second and jumped out to a ten-point 28-18 lead at the break.
In the third quarter, Sartin had seven of his 15 points. Defensively, Tremont played in mid-season form. The Rebels managed to make only one shot from the field in the period.
The home team’s defense continued to dominate in the fourth quarter, holding Hickory Flat to six points again while the Eagles scored 19 with Parker and junior Gregory Robinson hitting their free throws down the stretch in the Eagles’ 64-30 win.
Tremont pulled away in the second quarter, and the game never felt close in the second half.
The Eagles had several guys score in double figures. Parker and Whitaker each scored 17 points and Sartin had 15 points in the contest.
(G) Hickory Flat 56, Tremont 31
The girls team had a tough challenge in their first game. Hickory Flat fields a tough team almost yearly and was too much for the rebuilding Lady Eagles. Hickory Flat won 56-31.
The first quarter was close with the Lady Rebels holding a 16-11 lead. This was in large part due to senior Madson Weaver going eight-for-eight at the free throw line.
Shooting from the field continued to be an issue for the Lady Eagles throughout the game, and Hickory Flat led 31-16 at the half.
Senior Lily Barnett and Weaver combined for all of Tremont’s points in the second half as the Lady Eagles lost 56-31.
Weaver led the Lady Eagles with 20 points and Barnett scored seven in the loss.