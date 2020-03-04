Tremont’s Brayden Burroughs struck out seven players over three innings while only walking one in a dominating start.
The junior scored three runs offensively for the Eagles with three stolen bases and an RBI in the win.
Sophomore Gentry Lynch and senior Zack Baker also scored three runs each with a single.
Baker had a pair of RBIs, as did eighth-grader Ryker Thomas.
Senior Alex Goodwin had a hit with two runs scored and an RBI in the game.
Thomas had five steals, Baker two and sophomore Hayden Robinson two. Juniors Konner Sartin, Lynch and Goodwin had a steal apiece.