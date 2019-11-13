The Tremont Attendance Center Eagles put on a defensive showcase in Friday night’s homecoming match against Blue Mountain.
It was the first home game of the 2019-2020 season, and the Eagles came out strong. They held the Cougars scoreless in the first quarter, and the only points Blue Mountain mustered in the second quarter were a pair of free throws.
Things were much different at the other end of the court. The Eagles scored 9 points in the opening quarter and 15 in the second to carry a 22-point lead into the break.
Blue Mountain pulled out the stops in the second half, outscoring Tremont 31-29. But they could not match the Eagles’s tenacious first-half defense to get themselves back in the ballgame. The final score was 53-33 in favor of the Eagles.
Sophomore Tyler Whitaker led the Eagles in scoring for the second straight game with 24 points. Junior Jonas Grimmer scored 9 points; sophomore Brayden Burroughs had 7 points; seniorJesse Sartin had 6 points; and junior Devin Pounders added 5 points.
The Lady Eagles were less successful in their matchup against Blue Mountain. The Lady Cougars defeated the Tremont girls’s team 50-26. Hannah Holley had 8 points to lead the Lady Eagles.